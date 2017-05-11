JNU Academic Council's 143rd Meeting Ends In A Divided House

The JNU Academic council in its 143rd meeting was a divided house with 44 members demanding amendments to minutes of 142nd meeting, less than 20 preferring to move next agenda, while others, mostly external members, not taking a stand. Teachers and students of the JNU have been pitching to bring amendments to minutes of the previous council meeting as they claim that the decision on seat-cut for M.Phil and P.hd programme was taken by forging the minutes."There was no voting. Members put forth their stand orally and most of them who did not take a stand were external members of the council," said a source who took part in the meeting."The external members included the new entrant to the council Madhu Kiswar who represented School of Arts and Aesthetics," said the source.JNUTA in a statement said, "An overwhelming majority, 44 members, of the house pitched for amendments to the minutes of the previous meeting and recording of all objections. Just 20 members expressed a desire to move to the next agenda."The 143rd council meeting was adjourned yesterday after the VC ordered to record "nine dissents" who moved specific amendments besides many others conveying their objections in writing before the meeting.The adjournment resulted in standoff between administration on one side and students and teachers on the other side over confirmation of minutes of the previous council meet."JNUTA is amused, but also angered, to read reports in the media in which members of the VC's team have declared that the minutes of the 142nd meeting had been confirmed IN 143rd meeting, but the video recording done by the administration itself will of course tell that it was not approved," JNUTA said.