JNTUH Results 2017 Announced For BTech/ BPharm, Check Now

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the BTech/ BPharm (4-2) results.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 02, 2017 20:22 IST
New Delhi:  Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the BTech/ BPharm (4-2) results. The results can be checked at http://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/. The official update released on the University's web portal reads as, 'B.Tech and B.Pharmacy IV-II All Regulations May-2017 Examinations Results Published.' Students should check their result at the official web portal. The examination for the same was held in the month of May.

How to check JNTUH results 2017?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal given above
Step 2: Enter the details asked for (roll number, most likely)
Step 3: Submit the details
Step 4: Get the result
Step 5: Take a printout of the result copy

Students, who wish to opt for recounting or revaluation can opt for the same till 8 June 2017.

