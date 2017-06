JNTUH Results 2017 Announced For BTech/ BPharm, Check Now

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the BTech/ BPharm (4-2) results. The results can be checked at http://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/. The official update released on the University's web portal reads as, 'B.Tech and B.Pharmacy IV-II All Regulations May-2017 Examinations Results Published.' Students should check their result at the official web portal. The examination for the same was held in the month of May.Step 1: Go to the official web portal given aboveStep 2: Enter the details asked for (roll number, most likely)Step 3: Submit the detailsStep 4: Get the resultStep 5: Take a printout of the result copyStudents, who wish to opt for recounting or revaluation can opt for the same till 8 June 2017.Click here for more Education News