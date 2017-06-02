Shashi Shekhar Vempatti appointed as new Prasar Bharti chief by government

JNTUH Results 2017 Announced For BTech/ BPharm, Check Now Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the BTech/ BPharm (4-2) results.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JNTUH Result 2017- BTech, BPharm-Declared New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the BTech/ BPharm (4-2) results. The results can be checked at http://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/. The official update released on the University's web portal reads as, 'B.Tech and B.Pharmacy IV-II All Regulations May-2017 Examinations Results Published.' Students should check their result at the official web portal. The examination for the same was held in the month of May.



How to check JNTUH results 2017?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal given above

Step 2: Enter the details asked for (roll number, most likely)

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: Get the result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result copy



Students, who wish to opt for recounting or revaluation can opt for the same till 8 June 2017.



Click here for more









Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the BTech/ BPharm (4-2) results. The results can be checked at http://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/. The official update released on the University's web portal reads as, 'B.Tech and B.Pharmacy IV-II All Regulations May-2017 Examinations Results Published.' Students should check their result at the official web portal. The examination for the same was held in the month of May.Step 1: Go to the official web portal given aboveStep 2: Enter the details asked for (roll number, most likely)Step 3: Submit the detailsStep 4: Get the resultStep 5: Take a printout of the result copyStudents, who wish to opt for recounting or revaluation can opt for the same till 8 June 2017.Click here for more Education News