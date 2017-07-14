JNTUH Declares BTech (2-2, 3-2) May Exam Result 2017

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the results for BTech 2nd and 3rd year exams held in May.

Education | | Updated: July 14, 2017 09:38 IST
New Delhi:  Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the results for BTech 2nd and 3rd year exams held in May. Results have been declared for the second semester examinations held in both the years; including the supplementary exam results as well. Candidates can check the result online at jntuhresults.in. Results should be checked online. While BTech 2nd year students can apply for recounting or revaluation till 20 July, 3rd year students can opt for the same till 19 July 2017.

How to check JNTUH Result 2017?

  • Go to the result link given above
  • Enter hall ticket number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Enter the security code
  • Submit the details
  • Save a copy of the result
