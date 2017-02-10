JNTUH Releases B.Pharm. Semester I Result For II, III, And IV Year Students

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad today released the result for first semester examination for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm.) students. The exam was conducted in November/December. The result can be viewed on the official website of the university. There three different result servers on the website to facilitate easy viewing of the result. Candidates who are not satisfied with their result can apply for re-evaluation till February 15, 2017.
Steps to check JNTUH B.Pharm. Results
Step one: Visit the official result website for JNTUH: jntuhresults.in
Step two: There are three result serves. Click on any one.
Step three: In the new window, select B. Pharmacy in the degree dropdown menu.
Step four: Enter hall ticket number and your date of birth. Enter captcha code and click on submit.
Step five: View and take a printout of the result.
Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation till February 15, 2017. The university will not entertain any re-evaluation application after February 15. Applying for re-evaluation does not guarantee any change in the result.
