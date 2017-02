JNTUH Declares IV, III B.Tech Semester 1 Regular and Supplementary Results: Check Now

IV B.Tech. I Semester (R13) Regular Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)

IV B.Tech. I Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)

IV B.Tech. I Semester (R07) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)

III B.Tech. I Semester (R13) Regular Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)

III B.Tech. I Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)

III B.Tech. I Semester (R07) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad declared the results of the B.Tech. I Semester regular and supplementary exams. Students can go to the official website of the University and check the results in the links provided in the homepage of the university. The students are also given the chance to apply for the 'Recounting / Revaluation', and those students who wish to go for the revaluation should apply before 13 February.These are the results declared:Step One: Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)Step Two: Click on the results section in the homepageStep Three: Choose from two server options given thereStep Four: Click on the results you are searching forStep Five: Enter required detailsStep Six: See your resultsThe candidates are requested to be patient during the early hours of announcement of results since the rush may cause server problems. The last date for Recounting / Revaluation Date is February 13 and apply for it using the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).Click here for more Education News