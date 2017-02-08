Budget
Collapse
Expand

JNTUH Declares IV, III B.Tech Semester 1 Regular and Supplementary Results: Check Now

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 08, 2017 11:03 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JNTUH Declares IV, III B.Tech Semester 1 Regular and Supplementary Results: Check Now
New Delhi:  Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad declared the results of the B.Tech. I Semester regular and supplementary exams. Students can go to the official website of the University and check the results in the links provided in the homepage of the university. The students are also given the chance to apply for the 'Recounting / Revaluation', and those students who wish to go for the revaluation should apply before 13 February. 

These are the results declared:
  • IV B.Tech. I Semester (R13) Regular Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017) 
  • IV B.Tech. I Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017) 
  • IV B.Tech. I Semester (R07) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
  • III B.Tech. I Semester (R13) Regular Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
  • III B.Tech. I Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
  • III B.Tech. I Semester (R07) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
How to Check JNTUH Declares IV, III B.Tech Semester 1 Regular and Supplementary Results

Step One: Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)
Step Two: Click on the results section in the homepage
Step Three:  Choose from two server options given there
Step Four: Click on the results you are searching for
Step Five: Enter required details
Step Six: See your results

The candidates are requested to be patient during the early hours of announcement of results since the rush may cause server problems. The last date for Recounting / Revaluation Date is February 13 and apply for it using the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READO Panneerselvam's Revolt, VK Sasikala's Show Of Strength: Tamil Nadu Crisis In 10 Points
JNTUH ResultsJawaharlal Nehru Technological UniversityJNTU HyderabadJNTUH 1st year resultJNTU Hyderabad ResultsJNTUH Semester Results

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kung Fu YogaRaeesKaabilLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................