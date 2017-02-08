JNTUH Declares IV, III B.Tech Semester 1 Regular and Supplementary Results: Check Now

These are the results declared:
- IV B.Tech. I Semester (R13) Regular Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
- IV B.Tech. I Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
- IV B.Tech. I Semester (R07) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
- III B.Tech. I Semester (R13) Regular Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
- III B.Tech. I Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
- III B.Tech. I Semester (R07) Supplementary Examinations Results - November, 2016 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation Date : 13-02-2017)
Step One: Go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)
Step Two: Click on the results section in the homepage
Step Three: Choose from two server options given there
Step Four: Click on the results you are searching for
Step Five: Enter required details
Step Six: See your results
The candidates are requested to be patient during the early hours of announcement of results since the rush may cause server problems. The last date for Recounting / Revaluation Date is February 13 and apply for it using the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).
