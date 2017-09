JNTUA Results: JNTU Anantapur B.Tech First Year Semester 2 May-June 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Jntua.ac.in

JNTUA B.Tech First Year Semester 2 May-June 2017 Exam Results: How to check

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) examination branch has released the results of B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) first year, semester 2 (R15) regular & supplementary May/June 2017 examinations are declared. The JNTUA results are available on the university examinations results portal at jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net. Otherwise, the students who are searching for the BTech first year semester 2 results of JNTUA may logon directly to the official website of the varsity, jntua.ac.in and follow the links given there.JNTUA has also declared the results of B.Pharmacy first year Semester 2 (R15) regular and supplementary June 2017 Examinations. These results are also available in the university examinations results portal at http://jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net/.Students who are searching for the JNTUA results may follow these steps to access results:Step One: Go to this link:https://jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net/Step Two: Click on the link, "Click Here for Results of B.Tech I Year II Semester (R15) Regular and Supplementary Examinations May/June 2017"Step Three: Enter you hall ticket number and captcha given thereStep Four: Click on 'get results'Step Five: Check your resultsIn another JNTUA update, the university has also today released the Academic Calendar for AY 2017-18 for M.Tech/M.Pharm programmes.