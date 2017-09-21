JNTUA Results: JNTU Anantapur B.Tech First Year Semester 2 May-June 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Jntua.ac.in

JNTUA has also declared the results of B.Pharmacy first year Semester 2 (R15) regular and supplementary June 2017 Examinations. These results are also available in the university examinations results portal at http://jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net/.
JNTUA B.Tech First Year Semester 2 May-June 2017 Exam Results: How to check
Students who are searching for the JNTUA results may follow these steps to access results:
Step One: Go to this link:https://jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net/
Step Two: Click on the link, "Click Here for Results of B.Tech I Year II Semester (R15) Regular and Supplementary Examinations May/June 2017"
Step Three: Enter you hall ticket number and captcha given there
Step Four: Click on 'get results'
Step Five: Check your results
In another JNTUA update, the university has also today released the Academic Calendar for AY 2017-18 for M.Tech/M.Pharm programmes.
