JNTUA Results: JNTU Anantapur B.Tech First Year Semester 2 May-June 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Jntua.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) examination branch has released the results of B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) first year, semester 2 (R15) regular & supplementary May/June 2017 examinations are declared. The JNTUA results are available on the university examinations results portal at jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net. Otherwise, the students who are searching for the BTech first year semester 2 results of JNTUA may logon directly to the official website of the varsity, jntua.ac.in and follow the links given there.



JNTUA has also declared the results of B.Pharmacy first year Semester 2 (R15) regular and supplementary June 2017 Examinations. These results are also available in the university examinations results portal at http://jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net/.

JNTUA B.Tech First Year Semester 2 May-June 2017 Exam Results: How to check

Students who are searching for the JNTUA results may follow these steps to access results:

Step One: Go to this link:https://jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net/



Step Two: Click on the link, "Click Here for Results of B.Tech I Year II Semester (R15) Regular and Supplementary Examinations May/June 2017"



Step Three: Enter you hall ticket number and captcha given there



Step Four: Click on 'get results'



Step Five: Check your results



In another JNTUA update, the university has also today released the Academic Calendar for AY 2017-18 for M.Tech/M.Pharm programmes.



