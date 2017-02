JNTUA Declares BTech Second Year Semester 1 November-December 2016 Regular Results

Results of B.Tech III Year I Semester (R13) Regular and Supplementary Examinations, November/December 2016

Results of B.Tech III Year I Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations, November/December 2016

Results of B.Pharmacy III Year I Semester (R13) Regular and Supplementary Examinations, November/December 2016

Results of B.Pharmacy III Year I Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations, November/December 2016

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur declared the results of BTech second year semester 1 regular November-December 2016 examinations. The results are available at the official results website of the university; jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net.Follow these steps to check JNTUA Declares BTech Second Year Semester 1 November-December 2016 Regular resultsStep One:Go to jntuaresults.azurewebsites.netStep Two:Click on the results you are looking forStep Three:Enter your admission detailsStep Four:See your results thereJawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur has also published the following results recently:Candidates can go to the official results website of JNTUA and check their results.