JMI Releases Revised BTech Results 2017, Check Now

After withdrawing the first selected list of candidates , Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has released the list of candidates who have been provisionally Selected for admission in BTech (Civil / Computer / Electrical/ Electronics & Communication / Mechanical) courses in the official website of the central varsity. According to the official notification, admission formalities in JMI BTech courses are to be completed by selected candidates on 07 July 2017 and 10-11 July 2017 in the office of The Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JMI.At the time of admission, selected candidates will have to submit the originals of the following along with a self-attested photocopy of the same (Any other document such as "Preview Print" etc. will not be acceptable):1. Registration Slip- Issued by JMI,2. JEE (Main) Admit Card3. JEE (Main) Score Card4. 6 recent Passport size Photograph at the time of admission.5. Proof of passing the qualifying examination, together with the original marks sheet, in accordance with the eligibility requirements for admission as mentioned in Prospectus.6. Proof of age based on the certificate of High School/Secondary School or an equivalent examination. 7. Proof of permanent address (Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving License etc) as declared in the application form with the name of Police Station and the District.8. Proof of entitlement for a particular reserved category issued by the competent authority.9. Candidates seeking admission under 'Kashmiri Migrants' Category will be required to submit a certificate in support of their claim of being Kashmiri Migrants obtained from the registered Divisional Commissioner, of the concerned State/Union Territory.10. Candidates seeking admission under 'Candidates from Jammu & Kashmir' Category will be required to submit a state-domicile certificate in support of their claim of being from Jammu & Kashmir.11. Character Certificate from the institution last attended.12. Certificate from an M.B.B.S. doctor or a government hospital certifying blood group.13. In case an intervening / gap period is involved, the candidate has to submit a certificate/ affidavit from Class 1 Gazetted Officer / Notary Public for the entire intervening / gap period showing year-wise preoccupation and non-indulgence in any criminal activities after leaving the institution last attended.14. Affidavit for not indulging in ragging activity as per prescribed Performa.