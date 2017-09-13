JMI Invites Applications For Admissions To MPhil - PhD Programmes Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today began the process for admission to MPhil / PhD programmes in various Departments and Centres for academic session 2017-18.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today began the process for admission to MPhil / PhD programmes in various Departments and Centres for academic session 2017-18. For MPhil and PhD admission in JMI, online applications for eligible candidates are available at http://jmicoe.in/. The online applications will be received until September 28, 2017 along with a fee of Rs. 1500/- to be deposited online.



