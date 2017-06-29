JMI Issues Score Cards To All Aspirants Who Took Entrance Test Office of Controller of Examinations (CoE) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has issued scorecards to all the candidates who appeared in admission tests for various courses on offer for this academic session.

Office of Controller of Examinations (CoE) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has issued scorecards to all the candidates who appeared in admission tests for various courses on offer for this academic session. The scorecards have been issued on the pattern of JEE MAINS, NEET and other national admission tests making the varsity's admission procedure highly efficient and transparent, setting new standards as far as admissions to Central universities are concerned.



The scorecards carry all significant details of the candidate such as their photograph, personal information, marks scored in admission test and ranking in different reservation categories, said a press release from JMI.



The break-up of marks, including those in subjective sections of the test paper as also the interview score have been provided, wherever applicable.



The Office of the CoE has send SMSs to candidates for downloading scorecard after it has been released, informed the Controller and Deputy Controller of Exams.



Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice- Chancellor, JMI said, "these changes have been brought about to set new benchmark in admission to various courses at JMI. The idea is to attract best students through a system that is efficient, candidate-friendly and world class".



