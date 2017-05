JMI Confers Doctor Of Letters Degree On Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey was conferred with the Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) today in a Special convocation function by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi for "his contribution to strengthen international cooperation, peace and diplomacy as well as for his extraordinary humanitarian aid to millions of refugees".The degree was conferred by JMI Chancellor, Lt. Gen (Retd.) M. A. Zaki. Vice Chancellor Prof. Talat Ahmad read out the citation and said that when talking about Indo-Turkish relations, Jamia Millia Islamia's role was hard to ignore given that some of the legendary founders of the university like Dr. M. A. Ansari were the very people who led the Indian Medical Mission to Turkey to treat Ottoman soldiers wounded in the 1912-13 Balkan Wars.President Erdogan said that he was delighted to accept the honorary degree from a university which has played a significant role not only in India's freedom movement but also in the way it supported the Khilafat movement in the 1920s and stood by the Turkish people and its founders.Citing the commonness and familiarity between the Indian and Turkish cultures, President Erdogan said that "culture and education" were potential areas which could take the relationship between both countries to the next level.President Erdogan strongly advocated for India's membership for the UN Security Council and said that the international order cannot be called a just one till India's 1.3 billion people were given representation in the world body.Criticising the current structure of the Council as arbitrary, President Erdogan said that it was set up to address the crisis emanating from the Second World War but now that situation has changed drastically."It therefore requires thorough restructuring to address the current geo-political reality of the world. Only five permanent members of the Council are deciding the fate of the entire world which is not fair", he added.President Erdogan said that the Council must ensure that it gives voice and representation to India which is inhabited by 1.3 billion people.The Turkish President, while talking about terrorism, said that the menace has to be fought collectively and it was unfair to associate it with any one specific religion. He said that indulging in acts of terrorism in the name of Islam was nothing but blasphemy. He particularly named ISIS and Al Qaeda.President Erdogan said that since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, Turkey has opened its doors to the refugees from the neighbouring country. He said that the international community also has a responsibility to do something for them. Turkey has made a conscientious effort to help them as "we should not become tyrants" by becoming indifferent to the sufferings of others.Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ahmad urged the President to support the university in research and teaching in Earthquake Risk Management for which some Turkish universities are internationally known.Click here for more Education News