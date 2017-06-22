JMI Begins Declaring Even Semester And Yearly Regular Exam Results Office of the Controller of Examinations (COE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started declaring the even semester and yearly regular exams results.

Office of the Controller of Examinations (COE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started declaring the even semester and yearly regular exams results. The result of M.Tech (Computer Engg), B.Ed, Advance Diploma in Counselling Psychology and B.Lib. Isc have been declared.



The CoE office has targeted to declare results within 15 days after the last conclusion of examination of a particular course. This has become possible due to new automation system being used in the CoE office which is working round the clock.



Around 50,000 students of JMI had filled online exam form this semester and e-admit cards were issued to them. Based on digitized e-admit card and exam roll list, even semester and yearly exams are conducted smoothly, said a statement from the central university.



Vice Chancellor Prof. Talat Ahmad has guided the CoE office to make automation system teachers and students friendly.



