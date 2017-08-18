JMI, AMU, Jamia Hamdard, University Of California Come Together To Raise Research And Teaching Standards Three leading Indian universities -Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Hamdard, Aligarh Muslim University along with University of California, Riverside came together to discuss ways of raising their research and teaching standards.

Prof Talat Ahmad, Prof Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain and Prof Tariq Mansoor, Vice Chancellors of JMI, Jamia Hamdard and AMU respectively and Prof Paul Joseph D' Anieri , Former Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost of University of California, Riverside met in JMI yesterday under the Chairmanship of Dr Heptulla to discuss common areas of cooperation and possibilities of exchange of faculty, students and collaborative research.



Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Dr Heptulla said that the aim of the collaboration is to make JMI a top notch institution not only in India but globally. Pointing out that JMI already has institutions of great standing like AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (AJK MCRC) and the Faculty of Engineering, she said, such collaborations will further raise the standards of the university.



JMI Vice Chancellor Prof Ahmad said that with universities facing shortage of resources it will be advisable if they pool their resources and share their research and technical know-how to benefit from each other's area of expertise that would lead to improving standard of teaching and research especially in the fields of science and technology.



Prof. D' Anieri, said that all the four universities can work together and unite their resources to file Intellectual Property Rights so as to reduce costs incurred in it.



"In this manner, we can ensure that we are able to patent our inventions" within reasonable costs, he said.



He also said that many universities in India have earned a global reputation for their research and teaching standards, like JMI for mass communication, Jamia Hamdard for pharmacy and AMU for Engineering.



AMU VC, Prof Mansoor, while speaking on the occasion said that his university is a fully residential one and houses 13 faculties. Recently, a centre on International Studies has been set-up, he added.



Prof Hasnain, VC Jamia Hamdard said that his university's pharmacy department is ranked no. 1 in the country. The department of Unani medicine has made some significant inventions and all the four universities can help in patenting them.



