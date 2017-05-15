JMI Admission 2017: BDS Online Application Re-Opened Till May 20

The candidates can apply from the official website controller of examinations, JMI, www.jmicoe.in.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 15, 2017 19:31 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JMI Admission 2017: BDS Online Application Re-Opened Till May 20

JMI Admission 2017: BDS Online Application Re-Opened Till May 20

New Delhi:  Jamia Millia Islamia has re-opened online application form for admission in Bachelor Of Dental Surgery (BDS) for the interested candidates. The candidates can apply from the official website controller of examinations, JMI, www.jmicoe.in.

"The online application form for admission in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme is reopened to apply from 16-20 May 2017", said a statement posted in the official website of JMI.

The statement also said that the admission to BDS programme will done strictly as per merit based on NEET 2017 ranking.

For any difficulty/query, the candidate may write email on jmihelpdesk2017@gmail.com.

A helpdesk is working at office of The Controller of Examinations- JMI.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READ7 Students In Speeding Car That Fell Off Delhi's Punjabi Bagh Flyover
Jamia AdmissionJMI AdmissionJMI BDS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................