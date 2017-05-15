JMI Admission 2017: BDS Online Application Re-Opened Till May 20 The candidates can apply from the official website controller of examinations, JMI, www.jmicoe.in.

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has re-opened online application form for admission in Bachelor Of Dental Surgery (BDS) for the interested candidates. The candidates can apply from the official website controller of examinations, JMI, www.jmicoe.in.



"The online application form for admission in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme is reopened to apply from 16-20 May 2017", said a statement posted in the official website of JMI.



The statement also said that the admission to BDS programme will done strictly as per merit based on NEET 2017 ranking.



For any difficulty/query, the candidate may write email on jmihelpdesk2017@gmail.com.



A helpdesk is working at office of The Controller of Examinations- JMI.



