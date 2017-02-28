JKBOSE: Schools To Reopen Tomorrow After Winter Vacation In Kashmir

EMAIL PRINT JKBOSE: Schools To Reopen Tomorrow After Winter Vacation In Kashmir Srinagar: After a 74 days of winter vacation, schools come under the winter zone on Jammu region and schools from Kashmir Division will start functioning from tomorrow. But the schools in the snow-bound areas of north Kashmir will open from March 13, a Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) officials told Press Trust of India. "The schools will reopen as per schedule tomorrow but the educational institutions in the snow-bound areas of north Kashmir including Gurez, Machhil, Tangdhar and Keran will reopen on March 13," officials said.



Winter breaks for the classes up to 8 th classes started from December 17 while the students from classes 9 th, 10 th, 11 th and 12 th enjoyed their vacation from December 24.



The education sector has been badly hit in Kashmir Valley during the five-month-long unrest, causing "irreversible loss" to students, the Economic Survey Report which was released on January 2017 said. The unrest was triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani along with two of his associates in an encounter with security forces in July last year.



The Economic Survey Report also said that, in 2016, schooling could be conducted only for a period of four months in Kashmir valley. The 10th class and 12th class exams held in November covered only 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the total curriculum, it said, adding that students of classes 1st to 9th had to be given mass promotion, reported Press Trust of India.



According to a reply given by Jammu and Kashmir government in the assembly, 4850 schools including 3321 SSA and 1529 RMSA schools are without buildings in the state and are functioning from hired accommodations.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more





After a 74 days of winter vacation, schools come under the winter zone on Jammu region and schools from Kashmir Division will start functioning from tomorrow. But the schools in the snow-bound areas of north Kashmir will open from March 13, a Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) officials told Press Trust of India. "The schools will reopen as per schedule tomorrow but the educational institutions in the snow-bound areas of north Kashmir including Gurez, Machhil, Tangdhar and Keran will reopen on March 13," officials said.Winter breaks for the classes up to 8 th classes started from December 17 while the students from classes 9 th, 10 th, 11 th and 12 th enjoyed their vacation from December 24.The education sector has been badly hit in Kashmir Valley during the five-month-long unrest, causing "irreversible loss" to students, the Economic Survey Report which was released on January 2017 said. The unrest was triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani along with two of his associates in an encounter with security forces in July last year.The Economic Survey Report also said that, in 2016, schooling could be conducted only for a period of four months in Kashmir valley. The 10th class and 12th class exams held in November covered only 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the total curriculum, it said, adding that students of classes 1st to 9th had to be given mass promotion, reported Press Trust of India.According to a reply given by Jammu and Kashmir government in the assembly, 4850 schools including 3321 SSA and 1529 RMSA schools are without buildings in the state and are functioning from hired accommodations.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News