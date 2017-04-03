JKBOSE March Session 2016 Regular Class 10 Results Out; Check Now

New Delhi: The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 10 annual 2016 (March session) results in the official website of the board. The candidates who are waiting for the results can check it from the official website.
Joint Secretary Secrecy JKBOSE, M A Jaloo had earlier in the day said that the results of the students will be available on website after 5 pm, today. He also said that the number of students who opted for March session was around 400.
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE 10th results for bi-annual summer zone and annual private winter zone 2016 for Jammu division last month.
To check the results, the students are advised to go to the official website of JKBOSE.