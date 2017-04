JKBOSE Result: Here's How You Can Download It

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12th Annual Regular 2017 result for Jammu division (Summer zone). The results have been declared and made available in the official website of the JKBOSE. The students can check their results after entering the roll number in the space given in the results page. The students will be directed to the results page if they type the official website name. Result of JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular 2017 result for Jammu division (Summer zone) is provided there.How to check JKBOSE Class 12th result online?Go to the official website of the BoardEnter the roll numberSubmit the detailsSave a copy