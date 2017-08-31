JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kargil District Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams of Kargil District is declared exclusively through e-mode and the result material like marks cards, etc shall be distributed to the concerned later on in due course of time, for which a notice shall be published as and when the material is available.
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division on August 22.
The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are also available on the official website of JKBOSE.
JKBOSE Kargil District higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results: How to check
The students who are searching for higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results of Kargil District may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board, jkbose.com.in
Step Two: Click on " Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-annual 2017 - Kargil District" from the homepage
Step Three: Enter Examination Roll number
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: See your results in the next page open
The students may download the results and keep it for future use.
