JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kargil District Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE has declared the results of Kargil District higher secondary or class 12 part two, bi-annual 2017 exams today on the official website of the board.

Education | | Updated: August 31, 2017 18:56 IST
New Delhi:  JKBOSE has declared the results of Kargil District higher secondary or class 12 part two, bi-annual 2017 exams today on the official website of the board. The Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12 results of Kargil District are available on the following websites: www.jkbose.co.in and www.indiaresults.com. The JKBOSE higher secondary or class 12 bi-annual part two results of Kargil District can be accessed after entering the examination roll numbers of the students. JKBOSE class 12 or higher secondary part 2 results of Leh division was declared yesterday. The JKBOSE has also released the class 10 bi-annual Kashmir division and Kargil district (Private) results recently.

JKBOSE higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams of Kargil District is declared exclusively through e-mode and the result material like marks cards, etc shall be distributed to the concerned later on in due course of time, for which a notice shall be published as and when the material is available.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division on August 22. 

The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are also available on the official website of JKBOSE.
 

JKBOSE Kargil District higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results: How to check


The students who are searching for higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results of Kargil District may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board, jkbose.com.in

Step Two: Click on " Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-annual 2017 - Kargil District" from the homepage

Step Three: Enter Examination Roll number

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: See your results in the next page open

The students may download the results and keep it for future use.

