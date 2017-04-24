JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Private 2016 Results Of Kashmir Division Published, Check Now

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has published the of Annual Private 2016 Class 12 Kashmir Region results. The results have been made available in the official website of the JBBOSE. The students can check their results after entering the roll number in the space given. The students will be directed to the results page if they type the official website name. Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Annual 2016 (Private) - Kashmir division can be checked via entering the roll number.
JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Private 2016 Kashmir Region Results: How To Check
The candidates who have appeared in this exam can follow these steps to check JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Private 2016 Kashmir Region Results:
Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), jkbose.co.in
Click on result link given in the homepage (or follow the next step if you are directed to the results page in the first hand)
Click on any of the results server given there as Location 1, Location 2 and Location 3.
Enter the details in the next page open
See your results
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has published the of Annual Private 2016 Class 10 Kashmir Region results on April 17.
Click here for more Education News