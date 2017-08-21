JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division today. The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are available on the official website of JKBOSE. The results can be checked from the website, jkbose.co.in. Results can be downloaded from the website using the roll number issued by the Board.



Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the class 10th annual

regular 2017 result for

JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results: How to check

The candidates may follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division):

JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in



Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board



Step Two: Click on "Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division)" from the homepage



Step Three: Enter Roll number



Step Four: Submit the details



Step Five: See your results in the next page open



The students may download the results and keep it for future use.



Click here for more





Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division today. The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are available on the official website of JKBOSE. The results can be checked from the website, jkbose.co.in. Results can be downloaded from the website using the roll number issued by the Board.Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the class 10th annualregular 2017 result for Jammu Division (Summer zone) on May this year.The candidates may follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division):Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE BoardStep Two: Click on "Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division)" from the homepageStep Three: Enter Roll numberStep Four: Submit the detailsStep Five: See your results in the next page openThe students may download the results and keep it for future use.Click here for more Education News