JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division today.

Education | | Updated: August 21, 2017 21:24 IST
New Delhi:  Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division today. The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are available on the official website of JKBOSE. The results can be checked from the website, jkbose.co.in. Results can be downloaded from the website using the roll number issued by the Board. 

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the class 10th annual
regular 2017 result for Jammu Division (Summer zone) on May this year.


JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results: How to check


The candidates may follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division):
 
Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board

Step Two: Click on "Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division)" from the homepage

Step Three: Enter Roll number

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: See your results in the next page open

The students may download the results and keep it for future use.

