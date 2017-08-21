JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the class 10th annual
regular 2017 result for Jammu Division (Summer zone) on May this year.
JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division):
Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board
Step Two: Click on "Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division)" from the homepage
Step Three: Enter Roll number
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: See your results in the next page open
The students may download the results and keep it for future use.
