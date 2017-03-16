JKBOSE Class 10 Result Declared For Annual Private And Bi-Annual Exam 2016 (Jammu Division)

Education | Updated: March 16, 2017 08:37 IST
New Delhi:  JKBOSE class 10 results have been announced for the bi-annual and annual private examination 2016. Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released the result for bi-annual summer zone and annual private winter zone 2016 for Jammu division. Candidates can check their result at the official website of the Board at jkbose.co.in. The examination was held in February.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-annual (Summer Zone) & Annual Private (Winter Zone) 2016 Result (Jammu Division)?
 
jkbose

  • Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education at jkbose.co.in
  • Candidates can either search their result by using roll number or else by name
  • After entering the details, submit them
  • Get the result
  • Take a printout

Candidates should note that the JKBOSE result has been announced online at the official portal, hence it must be retrieved from there only. In case of issues, candidates should wait for a while and retry later.

