JKBOSE Class 10 Result Declared For Annual Regular 2016 Special Exam (Kashmir Division)

Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education at jkbose.co.in

Candidates can either search their result by using roll number or else by name

After entering the details, submit them

Get the result

Take a printout

JKBOSE 10th class results have been announced for the annual regular special exam 2016 for Kashmir division. Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE 10th results for Class 10th Annual Regular 2016 (special exam) 2016 for Kashmir division. Candidates can check the JKBOSE Class 10 result online at the official website of the Board at jkbose.co.in. Other details can be found below.Candidates should take their roll number before going for retrieving the JKBOSE 10th class result. In any case, if the entered details are wrong there will be chances of error and in return candidates may lose effort and time in the process. Given below are the steps on how to check the JKBOSE results online.Candidates should note that the JKBOSE result for Class 10 Annual Regular 2016 (special exam) has been announced online at the official portal for Kashmir division. Hence candidates must be retrieve it from there only. In case of technical issues, candidates should wait for a while and retry later. Candidates are also suggested to download the result during off-peak hours.Candidates can check for JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-annual (Summer Zone) & Annual Private (Winter Zone) 2016 Result (Jammu Division) and JKBOSE Class 10 State Open School Annual 2016 Bi-Annual 2015 (Jammu Division) , as well.