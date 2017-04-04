JKBOSE Class 10 Result Declared For Annual Regular 2016 Special Exam (Kashmir Division)

Candidates should take their roll number before going for retrieving the JKBOSE 10th class result. In any case, if the entered details are wrong there will be chances of error and in return candidates may lose effort and time in the process. Given below are the steps on how to check the JKBOSE results online.
How to check JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Regular 2016 (special exam) 2016?
- Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education at jkbose.co.in
- Candidates can either search their result by using roll number or else by name
- After entering the details, submit them
- Get the result
- Take a printout
Candidates should note that the JKBOSE result for Class 10 Annual Regular 2016 (special exam) has been announced online at the official portal for Kashmir division. Hence candidates must be retrieve it from there only. In case of technical issues, candidates should wait for a while and retry later. Candidates are also suggested to download the result during off-peak hours.
Candidates can check for JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-annual (Summer Zone) & Annual Private (Winter Zone) 2016 Result (Jammu Division) and JKBOSE Class 10 State Open School Annual 2016 Bi-Annual 2015 (Jammu Division), as well.
