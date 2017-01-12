Collapse
JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Regular Examinations 2016 Results Of Kashmir Region: Check Your Results Now

JKBOSE Class 10 results for Kashmir division have been published

New Delhi:  Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10 annual examinations results 2016 of Kashmir region on Thursday. The students can log into Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education website and check their results now.

"We are going to announce results for class 10, division Kashmir, for examination held in December 2016", said a report quoting JKBOSE official in the morning today.

Over 98 percent students of class 10 appeared in their examinations which were held amid tight security arrangements.

As per official figures, 55500 students out of 56277 had appeared while 777 remained absent in the exams which had commenced on November 15, 2016.

Steps to download the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) results 2016
  • Go to JKBOSE official website
  • On the right side of the page you will see "Latest Results"
  • You will find links of results of Result of Class 10th, Annual Regular 2016 - Kashmir there
  • Click on the specific result you are looking for
(Note this: The results have been given in four locations within the website)

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is the agency which conducts exams for Secondary and Higher Secondary certificates in the valley. Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the results of Class 10 bi-annual examinations and Class 12 bi-annual (private) Examinations of winter-zone of Jammu division on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 exam was held between October 21 and November 11 while Class 12 exams begun from October 22 and ended on November 14.

