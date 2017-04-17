JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Private 2016 Results - Kashmir Division - Published, Check Now

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 17, 2017 18:33 IST
New Delhi:  Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has published the of Annual Private 2016 Class 10 Kashmir Region results. The results have been made available in the official website of the JBBOSE. The students can check their results after entering the roll number in the space given.

JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Private 2016 Kashmir Region Results: How To Check

The candidates who have appeared in this exam can follow these steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Private 2016 Kashmir Region Results:

Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), jkbose.co.in
Click on result link given in the homepage
Click on any of the results server given there as Location 1, Location 2 and Location 3.
Enter the details in the next page open
See your results

 Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has earlier released the JKBOSE 10th results for Class 10th Annual Regular 2016 (special exam) 2016 for Kashmir division on the first week of this month.

This was noticed in the exams results declaration time that, during the initial hours of the results, the server of the result hosting website take time to respond. If the students who are searching for JKBOSE class 10 private 2016 Kashmir region students face this problem, it is advised that to have patience.

Click here for more Education News
 

