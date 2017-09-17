JKBOSE has also released following results recently:
JKBOSE 12th Class Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kashmir Division Results
JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kargil District Results
JKBOSE Bi-Annual 2017: Class 10 Results Of Kashmir Division
JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Leh Results
JKBOSE Bi-Annual Private 2017: Class 10 Results Of District Kargil
JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results
JKBOSE Class 12, 10 part two, bi-annual winter zone 2017 exams of Jammu division results: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check their bi-annual 2017 exams results of Jammu division:
JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Jammu Division Winter Zone Private Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in
Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board
Step Two: Click on " Class 12th Bi-Annual Private 2017 Jammu Division, Winter Zone, Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Private Jammu Div (Winter Zone)" from the homepage
Step Three: Click on the server available
Step Four: Enter Examination Roll number
Step Five: Submit the details
Step Six: See your results in the next page open
The students may download the results and keep it for future use.
