New Delhi: Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE results of higher secondary and secondary (Class 10 and Class 12) bi-annual 2017 exams of Jammu division on September 17, 2017 on the official website of the board. The JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 private bi-annual winter zone results of Jammu division are available on the following websites: www.jkbose.co.in and www.indiaresults.com. The JKBOSE higher secondary or class 12 and Class 10 bi-annual winter zone results of Jammu division can be accessed after entering the examination roll numbers of the students. The



JKBOSE has also released following results recently:



JKBOSE 12th Class Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kashmir Division Results

JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kargil District Results

JKBOSE Bi-Annual 2017:

JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Leh Results

JKBOSE Bi-Annual Private 2017: Class 10 Results Of District Kargil

JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results

JKBOSE Class 12, 10 part two, bi-annual winter zone 2017 exams of Jammu division results: How to check



The candidates may follow these steps to check their bi-annual 2017 exams results of Jammu division:

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Jammu Division Winter Zone Private Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in



Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board



Step Two: Click on " Class 12th Bi-Annual Private 2017 Jammu Division, Winter Zone, Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Private Jammu Div (Winter Zone)" from the homepage



Step Three: Click on the server available



Step Four: Enter Examination Roll number



Step Five: Submit the details



Step Six: See your results in the next page open



The students may download the results and keep it for future use.



