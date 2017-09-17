JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Jammu Division Winter Zone Private Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE results of higher secondary and secondary (Class 10 and Class 12) bi-annual 2017 exams of Jammu division on September 17, 2017 on the official website of the board.

Education | | Updated: September 17, 2017 12:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Jammu Division Winter Zone Private Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Jammu Division Winter Zone Private Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

New Delhi:  Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE results of higher secondary and secondary (Class 10 and Class 12) bi-annual 2017 exams of Jammu division on September 17, 2017 on the official website of the board. The JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 private bi-annual winter zone results of Jammu division are available on the following websites: www.jkbose.co.in and www.indiaresults.com. The JKBOSE higher secondary or class 12 and Class 10 bi-annual winter zone results of Jammu division can be accessed after entering the examination roll numbers of the students. The JKBOSE has also released the class 10 bi-annual private Kargil district results recently.

JKBOSE has also released following results recently:

JKBOSE 12th Class Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kashmir Division Results
JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kargil District Results 
JKBOSE Bi-Annual 2017: Class 10 Results Of Kashmir Division
JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Leh Results
JKBOSE Bi-Annual Private 2017: Class 10 Results Of District Kargil 
JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Leh Division Results 
 

JKBOSE Class 12, 10 part two, bi-annual winter zone 2017 exams of Jammu division results: How to check



The candidates may follow these steps to check their bi-annual 2017 exams results of Jammu division:
 
laptop computer generic istock
JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual 2017: Jammu Division Winter Zone Private Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board

Step Two: Click on " Class 12th Bi-Annual Private 2017 Jammu Division, Winter Zone, Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Private Jammu Div (Winter Zone)" from the homepage

Step Three: Click on the server available

Step Four: Enter Examination Roll number

Step Five: Submit the details

Step Six: See your results in the next page open

The students may download the results and keep it for future use.

Click here for more Education News

 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READOn Birthday, PM Modi Launches Sardar Sarovar Dam, Called 'Gujarat's Lifeline'
JKBOSE resultsJKBOSE jammu divisionJKBOSE Jammu Division resultsjkbose.co.in

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................