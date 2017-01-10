JKBOSE Bi-Annual Class 10 And Class 12 (Private) Winter Zone Results Of Jammu Division: Check Now

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 exam was held between October 21 and November 11 while Class 12 exams begun from October 22 and ended on November 14.
Steps to download the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) results 2016:
- Go to JKBOSE official website
- On the right side of the page you will see "Latest Results"
- You will find links of results of Bi-Annual Class 10 and Class 12 (Private) Of Jammu Division there
- Click on the specific result you are looking for
The report said that, due to the closure of schools, the exams conducted by J&K Board of Secondary Education for 10th and 12th standard students covered only 50 per cent of the total syllabus.
This notification is about the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE)'s 10 bi-annual examinations and Class 12 bi-annual (private) of winter-zone of Jammu division.
(With inputs from Agencies)
