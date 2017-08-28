JKBOSE Bi-Annual Private 2017: Class 10 Results Of District Kargil Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE Bi-Annual Private 2017 class 10 results of district Kargil is declared exclusively through e-mode and the result material like marks cards, etc shall be distributed to the concerned later on in due course of time, for which a notice shall be published as and when the material is available.
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division on August 22. The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are also available on the official website of JKBOSE.
JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Kargil District Results: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Kargil District):
Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board
Step Two: Click on "Result of Class 10th Biannual (Private) 2017 of District Kargil" from the homepage
Step Three: Enter Examination Roll number
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: See your results in the next page open
The students may download the results and keep it for future use.
