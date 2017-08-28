JKBOSE Bi-Annual Private 2017: Class 10 Results Of District Kargil Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Bi-Annual private 2017 results of Kargil district today on the official website of the board.

Updated: August 28, 2017
New Delhi:  Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Bi-Annual private 2017 results of Kargil district today on the official website of the board. The JKBOSE results will be available on the following websites www.jkbose.co.in and www.indiaresultsicom. The JKBOSE class 10 bi-annual private results of Kargil district is also available through SMS mode and the candidates are informed to send a text message by typing "jkbose10 followed by a space Roll No" and send it to 5676750.

JKBOSE Bi-Annual Private 2017 class 10 results of district Kargil is declared exclusively through e-mode and the result material like marks cards, etc shall be distributed to the concerned later on in due course of time, for which a notice shall be published as and when the material is available.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division on August 22. The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are also available on the official website of JKBOSE.
 

JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual 2017 Kargil District Results: How to check


The candidates may follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Kargil District):

Step One: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board

Step Two: Click on "Result of Class 10th Biannual (Private) 2017 of District Kargil" from the homepage

Step Three: Enter Examination Roll number

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: See your results in the next page open

The students may download the results and keep it for future use.

Click here for more Education News
 

