JKBOSE 12th Class Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kashmir Division Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE has declared the results of Kashmir Division higher secondary or class 12 part two, bi-annual 2017 exams on the official website of the board.

Education | | Updated: September 08, 2017 13:22 IST
New Delhi:  JKBOSE has declared the results of Kashmir Division higher secondary or class 12 part two, bi-annual 2017 exams on the official website of the J and K board. The Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) higher secondary or 12th class results of Kashmir Division are available on the following websites: www.jkbose.co.in and www.indiaresults.com. The JKBOSE higher secondary or class 12 bi-annual part two results of Kashmir Division can be retrieved after entering the examination roll numbers of the students. JKBOSE class 12 or higher secondary part 2 results of Kargil district and Leh division were declared recently. The JKBOSE has also released the class 10 bi-annual Kashmir division and Kargil district (Private) results recently.

JKBOSE higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams of Kashmir Division is declared exclusively through e-mode and the result material like marks cards, etc shall be distributed to the concerned later on in due course of time, for which a notice shall be published as and when the material is available.

JKBOSE declared the results of part two Kargil district higher secondary or class 12, bi-annual 2017 exams on the official website on the board on August last week.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division on August 22. 

The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are also available on the official website of JKBOSE.
 

JKBOSE Kashmir Division higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results: How to check


The students who are searching for higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results of Kashmir Division may follow these steps to check their results:
 
laptop computer generic istock
Step 1: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board, jkbose.com.in

Step 2: Click on " Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-annual 2017 - Kashmir Div" from the homepage

Step 3: Enter Examination Roll number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: See your results in the next page open

The students may download the results and keep it for future use.

Click here for more Education News
 

