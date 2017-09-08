JKBOSE 12th Class Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kashmir Division Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in JKBOSE has declared the results of Kashmir Division higher secondary or class 12 part two, bi-annual 2017 exams on the official website of the board.

Share EMAIL PRINT JKBOSE 12th Class Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part 2 Kashmir Division Results @ Jkbose.co.in New Delhi: JKBOSE has declared the results of Kashmir Division higher secondary or class 12 part two, bi-annual 2017 exams on the official website of the J and K board. The Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) higher secondary or 12th class results of Kashmir Division are available on the following websites: www.jkbose.co.in and www.indiaresults.com. The JKBOSE higher secondary or class 12 bi-annual part two results of Kashmir Division can be retrieved after entering the examination roll numbers of the students. JKBOSE class 12 or higher secondary part 2 results of



JKBOSE higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams of Kashmir Division is declared exclusively through e-mode and the result material like marks cards, etc shall be distributed to the concerned later on in due course of time, for which a notice shall be published as and when the material is available.



JKBOSE declared the results of part two Kargil district higher secondary or class 12, bi-annual 2017 exams on the official website on the board on August last week.



Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division on August 22.



The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are also available on the official website of JKBOSE.

JKBOSE Kashmir Division higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results: How to check

The students who are searching for higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results of Kashmir Division may follow these steps to check their results:

JKBOSE 12th Class Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kashmir Division Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in



Step 1: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board, jkbose.com.in



Step 2: Click on " Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-annual 2017 - Kashmir Div" from the homepage



Step 3: Enter Examination Roll number



Step 4: Submit the details



Step 5: See your results in the next page open



The students may download the results and keep it for future use.



Click here for more





