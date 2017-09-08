JKBOSE 12th Class Bi-Annual 2017: Higher Secondary Part Two Kashmir Division Results Declared @ Jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams of Kashmir Division is declared exclusively through e-mode and the result material like marks cards, etc shall be distributed to the concerned later on in due course of time, for which a notice shall be published as and when the material is available.
JKBOSE declared the results of part two Kargil district higher secondary or class 12, bi-annual 2017 exams on the official website on the board on August last week.
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declared the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results for Leh Division on August 22.
The JKBOSE class 10 results of bi-annual stream of Leh Division are also available on the official website of JKBOSE.
JKBOSE Kashmir Division higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results: How to check
The students who are searching for higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams results of Kashmir Division may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board, jkbose.com.in
Step 2: Click on " Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-annual 2017 - Kashmir Div" from the homepage
Step 3: Enter Examination Roll number
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: See your results in the next page open
The students may download the results and keep it for future use.
