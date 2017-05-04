JKBOSE 10th Result 2017: Check For Annual Regular Exam (Jammu Division-Summer Zone)

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2017 Announced For Jammu Division Summer Zone
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10th
annual regular 2017 result for Jammu Division (Summer zone). Candidates can check their result from the official web portal of the board at jkbose.co.in. Results can be downloaded from the website using the roll number issued by the Board. The exam was held in February 2017. The examination witnessed disturbance followed by cancellation, in 5 exam centers. The news caught attention when complaints of mass copying came to light at Budgam district.How to check JKBOSE 10th Result?
JKBOSE 10th result: Here's how to check it
The candidates can follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Class 10th results 2017:
- Go to the official website of the JKBOSE Board
- Enter the roll number
- Submit the details
- See your results in the next page open
- Save a copy
In case of technical issues, candidates should not panic and wait for a while before retrying. JKBOSE had announced results of other examiantions in the recent.
The Board had recently declared the results for JKBOSE Class 12th annual regular exam for Jammu division
