JKBOPEE CET 2017: Last Date To Apply For BE Programs March 27

The last date for JK BOPEE CET 2017 is approaching soon and candidates who have not completed their application process must hurry. JK BOPEE CET or Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JK BOPEE) Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering. The exam is also popularly known as JKCET. The application process for JKCET is online with application fee payment being made online too. The exam is open only for candidates who are permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.Last date for receipt of online application forms: March 27, 2017Entrance test date: May 28, 2017Candidate must be a permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir state as defined in the Section 6 of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.Candidate must have completed higher secondary part II or 10+2 or any equivalent exam from a recognized board. Appearing candidates can also apply.Candidates in open category must have scored 50% marks and candidates in reserved category must have scored 40% marks.Candidates can fill the application form through the relevant links provided on JK BOPEE websites : www.jakbopee.org and www.jakbopee.net.The candidates would need to upload a colored passport photograph, signature, and thumb impression in the application form. Applicants will also have to pay a one-time application fee of Rs. 800 through credit card/ debit card/ netbanking.The exam will be conducted simultaneously in Jammu and Srinagar.There will be a single question paper with 180 objective questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The paper will be of 3 hours duration.