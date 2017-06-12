Jiwaji University UG Admission 2017: Last Date June 17; Apply At Mponline.gov.in

Important Dates
Last date to apply online without late fee: June 17, 2017
Last date to apply with late fee Rs. 500: June 23, 2017
Date of Entrance Exam: June 28, 2017
Result and document verification: June 29, 2017
Counselling: June 30, 2017
Under Graduate Courses At Jiwaji University
Jiwaji University offers the following three-year and five-year integrated UG courses:
- BA LLB (5 years Integrated)
- B.Com. LLB (5 years integrated)
- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
- Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)
- Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT)
- Bachelor of Tourism Management (BTM)
Application Process
Application forms can be filled online on the official website of the university or on the admission portal of Madhya Pradesh government (http://www.mponline.gov.in/portal/). On the state government portal, a student would need to click on the University tab and then navigate through the list and click on Jiwaji University tab to apply at the university.
The application fee is Rs. 600 for each student. A student can apply to a maximum of 5 courses through separate application forms. Student applying to multiple courses will have to submit an additional fee of Rs. 200 for every extra subject or course applied for.