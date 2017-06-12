Jiwaji University UG Admission 2017: Last Date June 17; Apply At Mponline.gov.in

Important Dates

The application process for undergraduate courses at Jiwaji University, Gwalior has been going on. The last date to apply for UG courses at the university without late fee is June 17, 2017. The university offers 6 under graduate programs in different streams and conducts entrance test for selection to these programs. Students willing to apply at Jiwaji University can do so through either university's official website or through the state government's official portal for university admission.Last date to apply online without late fee: June 17, 2017Last date to apply with late fee Rs. 500: June 23, 2017Date of Entrance Exam: June 28, 2017Result and document verification: June 29, 2017Counselling: June 30, 2017Jiwaji University offers the following three-year and five-year integrated UG courses:Application forms can be filled online on the official website of the university or on the admission portal of Madhya Pradesh government (http://www.mponline.gov.in/portal/). On the state government portal, a student would need to click on the University tab and then navigate through the list and click on Jiwaji University tab to apply at the university.The application fee is Rs. 600 for each student. A student can apply to a maximum of 5 courses through separate application forms. Student applying to multiple courses will have to submit an additional fee of Rs. 200 for every extra subject or course applied for.