JIPMER MBBS Result 2017 Declared, Check Now

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research ( JIPMER ) has declared MBBS entrance exam result held on 4 June 2017. Candidates can download the rank letter 15 June 2017 onwards. MBBS result 2017 is available at the official webportal of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in. The exam was held for granting admission to selected candidates against 150 available seats in Puducherry and 50 seats in Karaikal.The JIPMER MBBS entrance examination was held in two shifts: morning shift (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM)and the afternoon shift (03.00 PM to 05.30 PM).The entrance test was held in English language and it had 200 objective type questions: 60 each from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and 10 questions each from English Language & Comprehension and Logical & Quantitative Reasoning.JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija told PTI that as many as 1,89,663 candidates have applied for admission and the entrance test would be held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country.Go to the official web portal of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.inClick on the link 'Result for MBBS (2017-2018 Session) - held on 04.06.2017'Download the PDFJIPMER is exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET ) and the centrally sponsored Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) also conducts entrance examinations to all other medical courses.