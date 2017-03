JIPMER MBBS Admission 2017: Entrance Exam Registration Starts Tomorrow

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) will start its online registration for the MBBS entrance test 2017 from tomorrow. JIPMER, being an Institute of national importance under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have been exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) (NEET UG 2017) for admission to MBBS Course. JIPMER is one of the top ranked medical education in India.The prospectus has been uploaded in the JIPMER website (www.jipmer.edu.in) which contains detailed information of important dates, test, syllabus, eligibility criteria to appear/admission, reservation, examination fee, cities of examination, Age etc.Online Registration starts : March 27Online Registration closes : May 3Download of Hall Ticket from JIPMER website www.jipmer.edu.in: May 25 to June 4Date & Time of Entrance Examination: June 4Expected date of publication of Merit List: On or Before June 19Candidates who are planning to apply for JIPMER MBBS entrance examination can follow these steps to apply:Log on to link in the Home page www.jipmer.edu.in. and navigate to the link "Apply on-line MBBS admission - 2017".Read the prospectus and instruction carefully.Enter the detailsSubmit the formEntrance Examination will be conducted through a Computer Based Test (CBT). This examination will be an Online only test. According to the JIPMET MBBS Admission 2017 calendar, the entrance examination shall be held on Sunday, June 4, 2017.The duration of the examination shall be two and half hours.The Online (CBT) Entrance Examination will be conducted in two shifts:Morning Shift / First shift: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PMAfternoon Shift / Second shift: 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM.Click here for more Education News