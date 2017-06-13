JIPMER MBBS Admission 2017: Details On Counselling Venue, Download Rank Letter From 15 June JIPMER MBBS admission counselling from 28 June 2017. Download rank letter from 15 June 2017.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT JIPMER MBBS Admission 2017: Details On Counselling Venue, Rank Card New Delhi: Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will start the counselling process for granting admission to MBBS course for the academic session 2017-2018, on 28 June 2017. In a major update the Institute has changed the date for downloading rank card. Earlier it was scheduled for 15 July 2017. However, qualified candidates can now download their rank cards from 15 June 2017 (Thursday). The rank letter having the marks can be downloaded from the official web portal of JIPMER from 11 am on the above mentioned date.



Students should also note that the counselling venue has been changed. JIPMER MBBS counselling will now be held at 'JIPMER Mini Auditorium (4th Floor), JIPMER Academic Centre, JIPMER, Puducherry- 06. Students shall have to report between 8.00 am to 11.30 am for the counselling process.



JIPMER MBBS 2017 entrance examination was held on 4 June 2017 and the



JIPMER is exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the centrally sponsored Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) also conducts entrance examinations to all other medical courses.



Click here for more



Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will start the counselling process for granting admission to MBBS course for the academic session 2017-2018, on 28 June 2017. In a major update the Institute has changed the date for downloading rank card. Earlier it was scheduled for 15 July 2017. However, qualified candidates can now download their rank cards from 15 June 2017 (Thursday). The rank letter having the marks can be downloaded from the official web portal of JIPMER from 11 am on the above mentioned date.Students should also note that the counselling venue has been changed. JIPMER MBBS counselling will now be held at 'JIPMER Mini Auditorium (4th Floor), JIPMER Academic Centre, JIPMER, Puducherry- 06. Students shall have to report between 8.00 am to 11.30 am for the counselling process.JIPMER MBBS 2017 entrance examination was held on 4 June 2017 and the results were declared on 10 June 2017. A total of 189663 candidates took the exam which was held at 339 centres across 75 cities nationwide.JIPMER is exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the centrally sponsored Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) also conducts entrance examinations to all other medical courses.Click here for more Education News