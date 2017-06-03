JIPMER MBBS 2017: Online Entrance Exam Tomorrow, 1,89,663 Candidates To Appear JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam will be held tomorrow at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country. JIPMER is exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

will be held tomorrow at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country. JIPMER is exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the centrally-sponsored Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will hold its entrance examination online on June 4 for selection of candidates to the first MBBS course in the institute during 2017-2018 academic year.



Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the admit card for MBBS entrance exam 2017 today. Students who have registered for the MBBS entrance exam can download their admit card from the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in.



JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija told PTI that as many as repeat 1,89,663 candidates have applied for admission and the entrance test would be held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country.



JIPMER will announce the result of the MBBS entrance exam on 19 June 2017.



The entrance examination will be held for a total of 200 seats; 150 out of which are at JIPMER Puducherry and the rest at JIPMER Karaikal.



JIPMER MBBS entrance test will be held in two shifts tomorrow, the test will be conducted from 10 AM to 12.30 PM in the morning shift, while the evening shift will have the test from 3 PM to 5.30 PM.



The system of online entrance examination to JIPMER was introduced last year.



The institute became an autonomous institution in 2008 through an Act of Parliament and was under the direct control of the Directorate General of Health Services New Delhi till then.



(With Inputs from PTI)





