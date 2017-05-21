JIPMER MBBS 2017: Hall Tickets To Be Out Tomorrow Hall Tickets of JIPMER MBBS entrance test 2017 will be released tomorrow.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT JIPMER MBBS 2017: Hall Tickets To Be Out Tomorrow New Delhi: Hall Tickets of JIPMER MBBS entrance test 2017 will be released tomorrow. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) started its online registration for the MBBS entrance test 2017 on March this year. JIPMER MBBS entrance exam is scheduled for June 4. JIPMER, being an Institute of national importance under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) (NEET UG 2017) for admission to MBBS Course. JIPMER is one of the top ranked medical education institutes in India.



To download the hall tickets of JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam, the aspirants may login to the official website of the institute.



JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam: Important Dates



Hall ticket for JIPMER MBBS entrance exam can be downloaded from 22 May 2017

JIPMER MBBS entrance exam date: 4 June 2017

JIPMER MBBS entrance exam result declaration date: on or before 19 June 2017

JIPMER MBBS Admission 2017 will close on 30 September (1.00 pm)

First, second & third counseling dates: 27-30 June, 19 July & 23 August 2017 (tentative)



Candidates should note that the courses will commence from 5 July 2017 (9.00 am).



