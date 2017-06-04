News Flash
JIPMER MBBS 2017 Entrance Test Over, Results Expected By June 19

JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam was conducted at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country. The results and the list of candidates who qualify for counselling to the M.B.B.S. course in JIPMER would be declared tentatively on or before June 19, Monday.

Education | Updated: June 04, 2017 17:44 IST
New Delhi: JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam was conducted at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country. The results and the list of candidates who qualify for counselling to the M.B.B.S. course in JIPMER would be declared tentatively on or before June 19, Monday. The marks/Percentile Scores of individual candidate will be made available on JIPMER Website www.jipmer.edu.in. JIPMER is exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the centrally sponsored Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) also conducts entrance examinations to all other medical courses.

The JIPMER MBBS entrance examination was conducted in two shifts in which the morning shift was held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and the afternoon shift was held from 03.00 PM to 05.30 PM.

The JIPMER MBBS entrance test was held in English language and it had 200 objective type questions.

Physics (60 questions), Chemistry (60 questions), Biology (60 questions), English Language & Comprehension (10 questions) and 
Logical & Quantitative Reasoning (10 questions)

JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija told PTI that as many as 1,89,663 candidates have applied for admission and the entrance test would be held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country.

The entrance examination was organised for a total of 200 seats; 150 out of which are at JIPMER Puducherry and the rest at JIPMER Karaikal.

The system of online entrance examination to JIPMER was introduced last year.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

