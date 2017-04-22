JIPMER Inaugrates CONNAISSANCE 2017, A 3 Day International Meet Of UG Medical Students

Puducherry: A three-day international meet of undergraduate medical students began at centrally administered JIPMER here today, in which more than 1,000 students from India and abroad are taking part. Inaugurating the meet,held under the banner CONNAISSANCE 2017', President of Management Committee of JIPMER Dr M K Bhan said it would help students strengthen their academic and research aptitude. Experience and education would also be essential tools to hone their skill and capabilities, he said. He also released a souvenir of the conference.
Director of JIPMER Dr S C Parija, who felicitated the students for holding the meet, claimed this was the first such conference held in the country.
He said JIPMER had introduced innovative curriculum in medical education this year and added that the purpose for adopting innovation and breaking new grounds was to strengthen the academic and research capabilities of students. This meet would help intensify the efforts, he said.
