Jharkhand Village Names Lanes After Most Educated Girls

Updated: April 10, 2017
New Delhi:  Sumita Bhattacharya, Baisakhi Gope, Mani Mala Sikdar and Sunita Gope of Potka block of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district are ordinary girls from the Juri Village. But you will find their names on the lanes of this village.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Juri, a village some 150 km south of Jharkhand capital Ranchi, has initiated the unique model to promote girls' education by naming the lanes with names of educated girls from the village. 

The village, which has over 600 families as residents, has no high school and children have to travel 3km to reach a high school. The students of the village have to travel 30 km to go to a college. 

There is only a single government middle school where 5 teachers teach over 300 students, reported Hindustan Times.

Many girls stopped studying because of these troubles and the village committee resolved to name the lanes who went on with their studies despite the odds, said the report.

Now, this unique practice has found its admirers. The secretary, Ministry of Human Resources Development, Mr. Anil Swarup tweeted the HT report by saying, "Unique initiative by Jharkhand Government: Naming roads after educated girls to promote literacy amongst girls."
