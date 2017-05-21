Jharkhand JAC Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared After May 30 Amidst the rumours, an official of the Jharkhand Academic Council told NDTV that the JAC Class 10th and Class 12th results will be released on or after May 30.

Jharkhand JAC Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared After May 30 New Delhi: Amidst the rumours, an official of the Jharkhand Academic Council told NDTV that the JAC Class 10th and Class 12th results will be released on or after May 30. The official also said that the news about an early release of the results are rumours. JAC conducts the class 10 and class 12 examinations in the state, under the supervision of Education Department, Human Resource Development Ministry, Jharkhand.



The official to whom NDTV talked to, also denied an early release of Class 12 science results too.



Class 12 and Class 10 results will be released in the official website of JAC. To access the results the students can login to the official website with their examination credentials.



Jharkhand Academic Council had conducted the class 10 and class 12 exams in February and March months this year.



JAC, Jharkhand



The State of Jharkhand came into existence on the 15th of November,2000 . An Act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by the Governor of the State on 26.12.2003, which was known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003.



Now, all the branches of education Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madrasa work under the single umbrella of Jharkhand Academic Council.



