Jharkhand Government Will Provide Tabs To School Teachers In 2017-18 Fiscal Year, Says Chief Minister

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jharkhand Government Will Provide Tabs To School Teachers New Delhi: Raghubar Das, Chief Minister for Jharkhand, yesterday said that tabs will be given to every school during the 2017-18 fiscal year to bring teachers and students up to date with the changing times. He also said that the gas connections for schools was also underlined in the upcoming budget year. Addressing a 'Bal Samagam' he said that the teachers would now be exempted from doing government work. He also released a children's magazine 'Pankh' and also inaugurated online computer education in 240 schools.



According to Press Trust of India, Das also reported that the efforts to hire teachers were being made after 14 years. The government has currently recruited 18,000 and the process is still going on. He also assured that the teachers would be trained at national and international levels to provide quality education at school level.



The Chief Minister also said that the state government would install biometric system in schools to ensure teacher's regular attendance in schools. Praising events like 'Bal Samagam' he said that such events help in unearthing talented students from villages, blocks and districts and effort was being made to change the image of government schools.



He said that earlier the drop our rate of girl students from schools was high due to non-availability of toilets, but now all schools hade toilets. He pointed out that the mentality of guardians has also changed in the rural areas. He said that the parents should worry only about the education of girls, and the government will take care of their marriage. He also informed that the government was planning to set up health camps in schools in April.



School Education and Literacy Secretary Aradhana Patnaik was also present at the occasion and said that this was the third successful year of 'Bal Samagam'. She also said that the prime aim of this event was to identify hidden talents of students.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



