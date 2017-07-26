Jharkhand Government To Introduce KG Education In 25,000 Primary Schools The Raghubar Das led Jharkhand government has taken a monumental decision to begin KG classes in 25,000 primary schools in the state. The suggestion was forwarded by the state education department to the Cabinet which approved it.

The Raghubar Das led Jharkhand government has taken a monumental decision to begin KG classes in 25,000 primary schools in the state. The suggestion was forwarded by the state education department to the Cabinet which approved it. It has been decided that the programme would be run by the name of "Shishu Sadan". As per the plan kids in the age group of five to six will be educated on the lines of KG education format. It has also been decided that the kids would be taught in their local language.



The programme would emphasize on imparting education to rural children in their local language. The government will strive to incorporate song, dance and other interactive ways to impart education to young children so as to increase the participation of students in the programme. The aim is to register approximately 4 lakh students in Santhali, Ho, Nagpuri and other local languages in the state.



School Education Secretary Aradhana Patnaik believes that through this programme more and more rural children could be enrolled in government schools in the state. The move is also expected to reduce the drop out rate of school students in the state. The model for the programme has been prepared in such a way that students feel more interested in studying and would not feel disinterested in leaving home and coming to school every day.



