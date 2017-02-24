Jharkhand Academic Council Reschedules Secondary School And Intermediate Examination

New Delhi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released a notice regarding reschedule of Secondary and Intermediate Exam. The Council has rescheduled the examination for two papers each for class 10 and class 12 students. According to the notice on the Academic Council website, due to certain indispensable circumstances the exams scheduled on February 17 and 18 have been moved to different dates in March 2017. The examination for rest of the subjects scheduled on February 18, 2017 onwards will be conducted as per the schedule published earlier.
Rescheduled Exam Dates
For Secondary School Exam
Theory paper for Music earlier scheduled on February 16, 2017 will now be conducted on March 2, 2017 between 9:45 am to 1:00 pm.
Theory paper for Hindi (course A and course B) earlier scheduled on February 17, 2017 will now be conducted on March 3, 2017 between 9:45 am to 1:00 pm.
For Intermediate Exam
Theory paper for Geology for science stream students and Music paper for arts stream students which was earlier scheduled on February 16, 2017 will now be conducted on March 8, 2017 between 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.
Written exam for Vocational paper for all the three streams which was earlier scheduled on February 17, 2017 will now be conducted on March 9, 2017 between 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.
The council has also rescheduled the practical examinations for both Secondary School examination and Intermediate examination.
The practical exam for Secondary School examination will be conducted from March 4 to March 11, at respective schools. The practical exam for Intermediate exam for all streams will be conducted from March 10 to March 24 in both sessions.
Click here for more Education News