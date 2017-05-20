Jharkhand 10th Result 2017: Know How And Where To Check Online Know how and where to check JAC 10th result 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Jharkhand 10th Result 2017: Here's How, Where To Check New Delhi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) may announce the Class 10 result today. The Council is likely to announce the result for the exam held in the month of February. Students will be able to check the Jharkhand class 10th result, once it is officially released, at the official website. Students should therefore be aware of the JAC result retrieval process. Due to heavy rush it is obvious to face server issues. Students, often out of excitement, look for alternative ways for getting the result. Spam links must be avoided in such cases.



As of now, no official update is available on JAC website. Moreover the academic council has urged students to check for updates at exams results portal (results.gov.in)



Where to check Jharkhand 10th result 2017?

The result will be announced at the official website jac.nic.in. Students can also refer the links given below for retrieving the result

jharresults.nic.in

results.nic.in



How to check Jharkhand 10th Result 2017?

Go to the official links given above

Click on the 'result' tab

Log in to the result portal using roll number, registration number, date of birth, name

Submit the details

Get the Jharkhand 10th result

Save a copy of the result



Important Note: Students should not panic with the 'speculations' going around about the result date. The Board will announce it on time. What matters important is getting it from the official website and retaining a copy of the same till the Board issues certificates in support of it.













