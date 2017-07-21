JEMAT 2017 Written Exam Result Likely To Be Declared Today, Check At jemat.eadmissions.net

Written exam results for Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) 2017 is likely to be declared today. The state level eligibility test conducted by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology West Bengal (MAKAUTWB) was held on 16 July 2017. MAKAUTWB, formerly known as West Bengal University of Technology (WBUT) conducts the exam every year to grant admission to different PG Diploma programmes offered by both government and private management institutions in the State. The official website mentions that JEMAT 2017 result will be declared around 21 July 2017.

Counselling dates have not been declared yet.

The question paper comprised of 100 questions in total and consisted of questions related to General English, Mathematics and Logical Reasoning.

How to check JEMAT 2017 result?

Go to the official website at jemat.eadmissions.net

Click on the result link

Enter the details asked for

Submit the details

Get the result

JEMAT 2017 was held for admission to MBA/ MHA/ AICTE approved PG Diploma programmes and the minimum eligibility criteria was bachelor's degree in Arts, science, commerce, engineering, technology, medical, dental, agriculture or any other professional courses from recognized universities.



