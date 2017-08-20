JEE Main Topper Kalpit Veerwal In Limca Book For 100 Per Cent Feat Udaipur wunderkid, Kalpit Veerwal, the first-ever student to have scored 100 percent in the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, has made it to the Limca Book of Records for his feat.

339 Shares EMAIL PRINT His record of the perfect score will feature under the "Education Achievements" category New Delhi: Udaipur



His record of the perfect score will feature under the "Education Achievements" category of the Limca Book of Records 2018 edition, an official told PTI.



Veerval, in the past, had also topped the Indian Junior Science Olympiad and National Talent Search Examination.



While speaking to Press Trust of India, Veerwal said that, he was confident of cracking the examination but didn't expect a perfect score. Similarly, he added that, making it to the Limca Book of Records was not something he ever dreamt of.



Veerwal's home city of Udaipur is not more than 300 km from Kota, which is referred to as country's "coaching hub" because of large number of medical and engineering aspirants who go there for their preparations.



"I did not study for 15 hours a day, I did not go down the usual 'Kota route' for IIT preparations but consistent studies helped me a lot," he told PTI.



JEE is an engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to various engineering colleges in India. It is constituted by two different examinations - JEE Main and the JEE Advanced. The exams are of the objective pattern.



Veerwal's father Pushpendra Veerwal is a nurse at the Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital in Rajasthan's Udaipur while his mother Pushpa is a government school teacher. His elder brother is pursuing MBBS from AIIMS, Jodhpur.



Kalpit Veerwal (360/360), Vasu jain (350/360)and Ananye Agarwal (350/360)



Over 10.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main 2017 exam across 1,781 centres. Based on JEE Main rankings, about 2.20 lakh top scorers were given chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2017, out of which only 1.7 lakh aspirants registered for the exam.



Through JEE Advanced scores, 23 IITs across the country offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.



Apart from IITs, Institutes like IISc Bangalore, IISERs, IIST Thiruvananthapuram, RGIPT Rae Bareli and IIPE Visakhapatnam offers courses based on JEE Advanced.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more





Udaipur wunderkid , Kalpit Veerwal, the first-ever student to have scored 100 percent in the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, has made it to the Limca Book of Records for his feat. The 17-year-old from Rajasthan's Udaipur had topped the exam with a 100% score of 360/360. The JEE Main exam was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Veerwal is now studying Computer Science at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.His record of the perfect score will feature under the "Education Achievements" category of the Limca Book of Records 2018 edition, an official told PTI.Veerval, in the past, had also topped the Indian Junior Science Olympiad and National Talent Search Examination.While speaking to Press Trust of India, Veerwal said that, he was confident of cracking the examination but didn't expect a perfect score. Similarly, he added that, making it to the Limca Book of Records was not something he ever dreamt of.Veerwal's home city of Udaipur is not more than 300 km from Kota, which is referred to as country's "coaching hub" because of large number of medical and engineering aspirants who go there for their preparations."I did not study for 15 hours a day, I did not go down the usual 'Kota route' for IIT preparations but consistent studies helped me a lot," he told PTI.JEE is an engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to various engineering colleges in India. It is constituted by two different examinations - JEE Main and the JEE Advanced. The exams are of the objective pattern.Veerwal's father Pushpendra Veerwal is a nurse at the Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital in Rajasthan's Udaipur while his mother Pushpa is a government school teacher. His elder brother is pursuing MBBS from AIIMS, Jodhpur.Kalpit Veerwal (360/360), Vasu jain (350/360)and Ananye Agarwal (350/360) have been ranked toppers in the exam which was held on April 2 (Offline Examination) and April 8, 9 (Online Examination) this year in 113 cities across India and abroad.Over 10.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main 2017 exam across 1,781 centres. Based on JEE Main rankings, about 2.20 lakh top scorers were given chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2017, out of which only 1.7 lakh aspirants registered for the exam.Through JEE Advanced scores, 23 IITs across the country offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.Apart from IITs, Institutes like IISc Bangalore, IISERs, IIST Thiruvananthapuram, RGIPT Rae Bareli and IIPE Visakhapatnam offers courses based on JEE Advanced.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News