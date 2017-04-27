JEE Main Result 2017: Kalpit Veerwal, Vasu jain, Ananye Agarwal ; Meet The Top 3 Rank Holders

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 27, 2017 21:24 IST
44 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JEE Main Result 2017: Kalpit Veerwal, Vasu jain, Ananye Agarwal ; Meet The Top 3 Rank Holders

JEE Main Result 2017: Kalpit Veerwal seen here with his parents secured first rank

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kalpit Veerval is the first person to land a perfect score in JEE Main
  2. JEE exams are conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education
  3. Over 10.2 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,781 centres
The result of JEE (Main) 2017 and cut-off for eligibility to appear in JEE (Advanced) - 2017 have been published by the CBSE on the results website jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Kalpit Veerwal (360/360), Vasu jain (350/360)and Ananye Agarwal  (350/360) have been ranked toppers in the exam which was held on April 2 (Offline Examination) and April 8, 9 (Online Examination) in 113 cities across India and abroad.

Among the girls category, Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi who scored 321 secured 71th rank Poorva Garg who scored 319 is placed at 96th Rank.

Among the top 1000 rank holders, 932 were boys and 68 were girls. According to a press release from 4534 boys and 466 girls included in top 5000 rank holders.

Out of the total 1186454 students who have registered for the exam, 2,21,427 students qualified for appearing in JEE advanced  exam which is scheduled to be conducted in next month.

JEE Main 2017 1 Rank:  Kalpit Veerwal
 
kalpit veerwal

JEE Main Result 2017: Kalpit Veerwal secured first rank with 360/360 marks

JEE Main 2017 2 Rank: Vasu jain
 
vasu jain

JEE Main Result 2017: Vasu jain secured second rank with 350/360 marks

JEE Main 2017 3 Rank: Ananye Agarwal
 
ananye agarwal

JEE Main Result 2017: Ananye Agarwal secured second rank with 350/360 marks

JEE Main 2017 Girls Topper: Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi (Rank 71)
 
vrunda nandkumar rathi

JEE Main 2017: Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi is ranked 71 with 321 marks


Click here for more Education News




 

Trending

Share this story on

44 Shares
ALSO READKejriwal Must Apologise To Volunteers, Lose Ego
JEE Main ResultJEE Main Rank HoldersJEE Main 2017Kalpit VeerwalJEE Main Exam Result 2017JEE MainJEE Main Result 2017JEE Main rankJEE Main RanksJEE Main 2017 resultJEE Main RankholdersJEE AdvancedJEE Main advanced 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableThe Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonataJio DTHVinod Khanna

................................ Advertisement ................................