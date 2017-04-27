JEE Main Result 2017: Kalpit Veerwal, Vasu jain, Ananye Agarwal ; Meet The Top 3 Rank Holders

The result of JEE (Main) 2017 and cut-off for eligibility to appear in JEE (Advanced) - 2017 have been published by the CBSE on the results website jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Kalpit Veerwal (360/360), Vasu jain (350/360)and Ananye Agarwal (350/360) have been ranked toppers in the exam which was held on April 2 (Offline Examination) and April 8, 9 (Online Examination) in 113 cities across India and abroad.
Highlights
- Kalpit Veerval is the first person to land a perfect score in JEE Main
- JEE exams are conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education
- Over 10.2 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,781 centres
Among the girls category, Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi who scored 321 secured 71th rank Poorva Garg who scored 319 is placed at 96th Rank.
Among the top 1000 rank holders, 932 were boys and 68 were girls. According to a press release from 4534 boys and 466 girls included in top 5000 rank holders.
Out of the total 1186454 students who have registered for the exam, 2,21,427 students qualified for appearing in JEE advanced exam which is scheduled to be conducted in next month.
JEE Main 2017 1 Rank: Kalpit Veerwal
JEE Main 2017 2 Rank: Vasu jain
JEE Main 2017 3 Rank: Ananye Agarwal
JEE Main 2017 Girls Topper: Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi (Rank 71)
