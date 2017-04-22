JEE Main Blues: Is B.Tech. The Only Option?

24 Shares EMAIL PRINT JEE Main Blues: Is B.Tech. The Only Option? New Delhi: What if I don't make the cut in JEE Main exam? What if I have a low score? What are my options if I have a low score in JEE Main? These are just some examples of questions which pester a student's mind after the JEE Main exam and before the JEE Main result. First and foremost, you have to understand that JEE Main or for the matter of fact any entrance examination is not the end of the world and certainly not the end of your career. If you don't do well in the JEE Main exam, there are still many options available for you.



Analyze Your Reasons For Pursuing B.Tech.



First things first, you need to analyze if engineering is actually the stream you want to pursue or it is just due to peer pressure. Many students don't realize it until their final year in a B.Tech. degree that they really wanted to study something entirely different. So before you jump headlong into engineering, inspect your reasons for doing engineering.



Consider the reasons why you fared badly in the entrance exam. Is it because of your lack of interest or because you are not particularly good in one or more subject. If it's because of lack of interest, you should definitely consider studying other streams or other courses in science stream. If it's because you are not good in one or more science subjects, then also you need to consider your options again because under graduate program in engineering means four years of studying advance levels of what you study in 10+2.



Think From Employment Perspective



A lack of interest or poor aptitude for a subject may force you in the bracket of engineers who pass out with a degree but with any real and practical skills to land a job. Recently Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, had admitted in the Indian parliament that only 40% of the engineers who passed out from engineering institutes were employable.



Instead of forcing yourself into a stream just because your friends are opting for it, you should pursue a stream which interests you. The focus should not be on the degree but on learning. There are numerous UG degrees offered in Indian Universities which help you learn practical and employable skills.



Read Here: Government Plans To Make 60% Engineering Graduates Employable In 5 Years



Other Options



If you decide that it is indeed engineering which you wish to pursue, don't take your low score to heart. You can always take a break of one year. There are also institutes in India which accept a low JEE Main score. Many private universities in India also admit students with a relatively low JEE Main rank.



In case you wished to pursue B.Tech. in Computer Science, an alternate option can be a BCA degree. For those interested in Mechanical engineering, B.Sc. degree in Applied Physics could be a viable option. There are numerous such options available. The key is not not take your failure as a mark of your abilities and explore your options.



Click here for more



What if I don't make the cut in JEE Main exam? What if I have a low score? What are my options if I have a low score in JEE Main? These are just some examples of questions which pester a student's mind after the JEE Main exam and before the JEE Main result. First and foremost, you have to understand that JEE Main or for the matter of fact any entrance examination is not the end of the world and certainly not the end of your career. If you don't do well in the JEE Main exam, there are still many options available for you.First things first, you need to analyze if engineering is actually the stream you want to pursue or it is just due to peer pressure. Many students don't realize it until their final year in a B.Tech. degree that they really wanted to study something entirely different. So before you jump headlong into engineering, inspect your reasons for doing engineering.Consider the reasons why you fared badly in the entrance exam. Is it because of your lack of interest or because you are not particularly good in one or more subject. If it's because of lack of interest, you should definitely consider studying other streams or other courses in science stream. If it's because you are not good in one or more science subjects, then also you need to consider your options again because under graduate program in engineering means four years of studying advance levels of what you study in 10+2.A lack of interest or poor aptitude for a subject may force you in the bracket of engineers who pass out with a degree but with any real and practical skills to land a job. Recently Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, had admitted in the Indian parliament that only 40% of the engineers who passed out from engineering institutes were employable.Instead of forcing yourself into a stream just because your friends are opting for it, you should pursue a stream which interests you. The focus should not be on the degree but on learning. There are numerous UG degrees offered in Indian Universities which help you learn practical and employable skills.If you decide that it is indeed engineering which you wish to pursue, don't take your low score to heart. You can always take a break of one year. There are also institutes in India which accept a low JEE Main score. Many private universities in India also admit students with a relatively low JEE Main rank.In case you wished to pursue B.Tech. in Computer Science, an alternate option can be a BCA degree. For those interested in Mechanical engineering, B.Sc. degree in Applied Physics could be a viable option. There are numerous such options available. The key is not not take your failure as a mark of your abilities and explore your options.Click here for more Education News