JEE Main Admit Card To Be Released From 14 March 2017, Says Official Update

EMAIL PRINT JEE main admit card release date New Delhi: The long wait for JEE main exam admit card has come to a halt. An official statement has cleared the confusion in this regard. As per the update released on the website jeemain.nic.in, the admit card for JEE main exam will be released from 14 March 2017. There have been lots of anticipation regarding the JEE main exam admit card. Candidates were uncertain about the release date. However the Board has made an announcement in this regard and has given the information that the admit card will be available from 14 March 2017.



It is for the information of candidates that the JEE Main 2017 Offline Exam will be held on 2 April 2017. The exam will be conducted by the JEE Apex Board. The exam will be held for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs). JEE Main 2017 online exam will be conducted on 8-9 April 2017. All the candidates who have submitted the online application and paid the examination fee till last date will be allowed to appear in JEE (Main). The admit card will be uploaded on the website as per the date given above.



JEE Main Admit Card

Candidates should note that the admit cards should be downloaded from the official website at jeemain.nic.in. The admit card will carry the information about candidate like name, exam venue, time, etc. Candidates therefore should only follow the official portal in this regard.



Alternatively, in case there's issue while downloading the admit card, candidates should wait for a while and re-try later.



