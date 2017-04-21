JEE Main 2017: Result and Inter-se Merit

Candidate obtaining higher marks in Mathematics would be given better rank.

If the two candidates have same marks in Mathematics, then the one with higher marks in Physics would be given better rank.

If the two candidates have same marks in all sections then the board will calculate the ratio of positive marks and negative marks. Candidate with higher absolute value of the ratio will be given better rank.

In case none of the criteria mentioned above are able to resolve the rank issue, then both candidates would be given the same rank.

Candidate obtaining higher mark in Aptitude test in paper 2 of the exam will be given a better rank.

If the above criterion does not work, then the candidate obtaining higher mark in Drawing test of paper 2 exam will be given a better rank.

In case of similar marks in both the tests, the board will calculate the ratio of positive and negative marks and the candidate with highest absolute value of the ratio will be given a better rank.

In case none of the above criterion works, then the candidates would be given the same ranks.

JEE Main 2017 result would be declared soon. The result will pave way for admission to B.Tech., BE, and B.Arch. courses in several engineering institutes in India. The top 220000 candidates would also become eligible for JEE Advanced 2017 exam which will be conducted exclusively for admission to engineering programs in IITs. While, the scoring process for JEE Main is pretty straight with each correct answer getting you 4 marks and each incorrect answer resulting into deduction of 1 marks, the question is what if two students score the same marks. How will the ranks be decided in case two or more students manage to get same score?Your questions are answered here.While preparing the rank list for B.Tech./BE, if two candidates score the same marks, the following rules would be followed to determine the inter-se merit:During preparation of rank list for B.Arch./B.Plan., the inter-se merit will be decided through the following methods: